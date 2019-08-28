Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
13:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Ruby GIBBS

Ruby GIBBS Notice
Passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital on 26th August,
Ruby aged 86 years. Loving Wife to the late Ken, she will be sadly
missed by all of her family and friends. The funeral service will take
place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 16th September at 1pm followed by interment in the cemetery. All enquiries to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 28, 2019
