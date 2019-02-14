|
CALVER Ruby Beloved wife of the late Duncan,
loved Mum of
Rosemary, John and Maureen.
Mother in Law of
Stephen, Linda and Karl.
Loving Nan to Simon, Shara,
Adam, Kay, Craig, Robbie and Sky,
Great Nan to Bailey and Olli.
Funeral to take place on
Friday 22nd February at
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium
at 10.30am. No flowers,
donations to Air Ambulance
on the day.
All enquiries to
Margaret Rose Funerals on
01933 682850.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
