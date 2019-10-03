|
SHARPE On 19th September 2019 Roy aged 84 years passed away after a short illness at
Peaker Park nursing home,
Market Harborough.
Husband to Ann, father to Tony,
father in law to Julie,
loved grandpa to Laura, Danielle &
his great grandchildren.
Roy's funeral service will be held at Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Wednesday 9th October 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations for Cancer Research will be received on the day.
All further enquiries to Co-operative
Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road.
Tel 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019