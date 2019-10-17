Home

Roy Owen Notice
OWEN Passed away peacefully on
14th October, Roy aged 89 years
(of Rothwell).
Beloved husband of Sheila,
a dear Father, Father-in-law, Grandfather and Great Grandfather,
he will be sadly missed by all of
the family.
Funeral Service to take place
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 28th October at 2pm.
Family flowers only please but if
desired donations for Guide Dogs
for the Blind may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019
