HARRIS Passed away on 22nd July,
Roy aged 81 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Maureen and loving Dad to Julie and Martyn.
A dearly loved Granddad, he will be sadly missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at
the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 6th August at 11.30am.
Donations for Alzheimer's Society
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
NN15 6NX (01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019