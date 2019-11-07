|
|
|
FOSTER Roy Gordon Peacefully in his sleep at Ashley Court on 27th October 2019 aged 90 years. Formerly of Ruth Gardens, Kettering. Beloved Husband of the late Pat, devoted Dad to Janice, Christine and Russell, and a much loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday 22nd November 2019 at 1.00pm in The Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made to 'KGH Charity Fund Forget-Me-Not Appeal' and sent c/o
H.J. Phillips & Son Funeral Directors,
34 Rockingham Road, Kettering, Northamptonshire NN16 8JS. Telephone: 01536 512144.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019