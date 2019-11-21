Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
PARKINSON Rowland Frank On 5th November 2019,
peacefully after a short illness at
Kettering General Hospital,
Frank, aged 88 years.
Re-united with his beloved wife Rita.
Frank was a loving Dad, Grandad
and Great -Grandad.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Frank's funeral service will be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill
Crematorium, Kettering on Thursday
28th November at 11am.
Family flowers only.
Donations are being received
by the family for Harrowden C Ward,
Kettering General Hospital.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
