Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosina Scholes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosina Scholes

Notice Condolences

Rosina Scholes Notice
SCHOLES Peacefully on 24th May 2019,
Rosina, aged 94 years of Rushden.
Now reunited with Gordon.
A much loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
The funeral service will take place at The Mission Church, Wellingborough Road, Rushden on Thursday 13th June at 12.30pm followed by committal
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, for Children with Cancer UK
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now