SCHOLES Peacefully on 24th May 2019,
Rosina, aged 94 years of Rushden.
Now reunited with Gordon.
A much loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
The funeral service will take place at The Mission Church, Wellingborough Road, Rushden on Thursday 13th June at 12.30pm followed by committal
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, for Children with Cancer UK
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
