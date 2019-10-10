Home

Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
Rosemary Elston Notice
ELSTON Rosemary Elizabeth Anne Of Wellingborough, passed away peacefully at home, on the
1st October 2019, aged 78 years. Devoted wife of Patrick,
loving mum to Sean and Leah,
and Sharon, nan to Ellie, Summer, Skye, Alfie, Sabina, Lamia,
and great nan to Liliana.
Rose's Funeral service is to be on
Friday 18th October, 1.00pm at
Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Rose's family warmly invite you to join them for refreshments at
The Stag's Head after the service. Family flowers only please,
however donations if desired payable to Macmillan Cancer Support may be placed in the donation box
upon leaving the service, or sent c/o
Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors, 5-9 Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019
