Ranson Passed away peacefully on
11th November, Rose aged 88 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Dennis.
A dear Mum, Nan and Great Nan.
She will be greatly missed by all
of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 29th November at 11.30am
followed by interment in the cemetery.
Family flowers only please but
donations for Prostate Cancer UK
may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019