Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Parker

Notice Condolences

Rose Parker Notice
PARKER Peacefully on 3rd March 2019 at Kettering General Hospital,
Rose Ivy aged 100 years of Irthlingborough.
Now Reunited with Horace.
Much loved mum of Anna, Peter,
Fred and the late Helen.
A dear grandmother and
great grandmother.
The Funeral Service and Requiem
Mass will take place at St Edward's Roman Catholic Church, Kettering
on Monday 25th March at 12.30pm followed by interment at
Irthlingborough New Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now