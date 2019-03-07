|
|
|
PARKER Peacefully on 3rd March 2019 at Kettering General Hospital,
Rose Ivy aged 100 years of Irthlingborough.
Now Reunited with Horace.
Much loved mum of Anna, Peter,
Fred and the late Helen.
A dear grandmother and
great grandmother.
The Funeral Service and Requiem
Mass will take place at St Edward's Roman Catholic Church, Kettering
on Monday 25th March at 12.30pm followed by interment at
Irthlingborough New Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More