ELLIOTT After a short illness Rosalind (Ros)
fell asleep on 12th June 2019,
aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of Tony, much loved mum of Karen and Lee, special nanny of Anna and Jessica and friend to many.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 3rd July, 4.00pm at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the WNAA (Air Ambulance)
may be sent to Toby Hunt Funeral Service, 34 The Square, Earls Barton, NN6 0NA Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 20, 2019
