Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Earls Barton)
The Village Funeral Home, 34 The Square
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN6 0NA
01604 811129
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalind Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalind Elliott

Notice Condolences

Rosalind Elliott Notice
ELLIOTT After a short illness Rosalind (Ros)
fell asleep on 12th June 2019,
aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of Tony, much loved mum of Karen and Lee, special nanny of Anna and Jessica and friend to many.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 3rd July, 4.00pm at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the WNAA (Air Ambulance)
may be sent to Toby Hunt Funeral Service, 34 The Square, Earls Barton, NN6 0NA Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.