Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:30
The Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Rory Smith Notice
SMITH Rory James Passed away suddenly on
2nd December, aged 54 years.
Beloved Brother of
Karen, Kim, Russell and Natasha.
Youngest Son of Kathleen and
Step-dad to Michael.
The funeral service will take place
at The Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 6th January at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations to MIND may be sent to:

Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
