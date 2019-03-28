|
Ronald Radford died Peacefully on 21st March 2019, Ron, aged 82 years, of Kettering.
Reunited with his beloved wife Jean.
Much loved dad to Colin, Angie, Karen and Andrew and Father in law.
Devoted Papa to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Ron's funeral service will be held at
The Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 4th April at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are being received for
Cransley Hospice and
The Old Vicarage Care Home.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel:01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
