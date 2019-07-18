|
|
|
Burton Ronald Peacefully on 11th July 2019, after a battle with cancer, Ron, aged 73 years. Beloved husband of Pat, loving dad of Caron and dearest grandad of Steven. He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Ron's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Thursday 25th July at 10.30am.
No flowers please, donations if desired are being received by the family
for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home
or directly to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
tb19richardsangels.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019