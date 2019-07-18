Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Burton

Notice Condolences

Ronald Burton Notice
Burton Ronald Peacefully on 11th July 2019, after a battle with cancer, Ron, aged 73 years. Beloved husband of Pat, loving dad of Caron and dearest grandad of Steven. He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Ron's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Thursday 25th July at 10.30am.
No flowers please, donations if desired are being received by the family
for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home
or directly to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
tb19richardsangels.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.