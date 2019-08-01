|
|
|
WEBB Ron Ronald William Webb of Barton Seagrave, passed away
on 8th July, aged 91.
Ronald Webb was born in January
1928 at Finedon; he attended Wellingborough School and joined the OTC there. He was a keen scout and ran scout camps and hikes during the
war. Later, and still a youth, he also worked as a part-time electrician.
He was called-up just after WW2 when he served as an Ammo Examiner in the UK and was later stationed in Germany.
His career as an Analytical Chemist
saw him at Wellingborough Iron &
Steel in the late-1940s, at British Steel
in Corby late-1950s to mid-1980s and
then at Northamptonshire County
Council where he was an Inspector
in Waste Management until he
retired in 1993.
He was dedicated in his career; at home he had a great sense of fun.
He had a lifelong love of the outdoors
and Ron and his wife Beryl were actively involved in a local
Rambling Club.
Ron and Beryl were loving parents
to four children: Colin, Helen,
Simon and Gilly; four grandchildren
and four great-grandchildren.
After his family, Ron's great love was bowls. He played for Midland Band Bowls Club (where he was Secretary) and Ise Bowling Club. Beryl played
too until she lost her battle with
cancer in 1993.
During his retirement Ron has been an amateur water-colourist and model railway enthusiast and has enjoyed bowling, outings and holidays with his long-term friend and Scrabble opponent, Rosemarie.
Ron passed away quietly in Kettering General Hospital a few days after suffering a cardiac arrest. He will
be greatly missed by all his family.
Ron's family thanks all the personnel
at the Ambulance Service and in
the KGH wards who cared for Ron
during the last weeks of his life,
in particular the ICU.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019