1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences WEBB Ron Ronald William Webb of Barton Seagrave, passed away

on 8th July, aged 91.



Ronald Webb was born in January

1928 at Finedon; he attended Wellingborough School and joined the OTC there. He was a keen scout and ran scout camps and hikes during the

war. Later, and still a youth, he also worked as a part-time electrician.

He was called-up just after WW2 when he served as an Ammo Examiner in the UK and was later stationed in Germany.



His career as an Analytical Chemist

saw him at Wellingborough Iron &

Steel in the late-1940s, at British Steel

in Corby late-1950s to mid-1980s and

then at Northamptonshire County

Council where he was an Inspector

in Waste Management until he

retired in 1993.



He was dedicated in his career; at home he had a great sense of fun.

He had a lifelong love of the outdoors

and Ron and his wife Beryl were actively involved in a local

Rambling Club.



Ron and Beryl were loving parents

to four children: Colin, Helen,

Simon and Gilly; four grandchildren

and four great-grandchildren.



After his family, Ron's great love was bowls. He played for Midland Band Bowls Club (where he was Secretary) and Ise Bowling Club. Beryl played

too until she lost her battle with

cancer in 1993.



During his retirement Ron has been an amateur water-colourist and model railway enthusiast and has enjoyed bowling, outings and holidays with his long-term friend and Scrabble opponent, Rosemarie.



Ron passed away quietly in Kettering General Hospital a few days after suffering a cardiac arrest. He will

be greatly missed by all his family.



Ron's family thanks all the personnel

at the Ambulance Service and in

the KGH wards who cared for Ron

during the last weeks of his life,

Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019