EATON Passed away on 5th August,
Roger aged 65 years.
Beloved Husband to Sarah and loving Dad to Vicki, Andrew and Jim
(son-in-law).
Dearly loved Granddad to Katy and Lily, he will be sadly missed by all of his
family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Wednesday 14th August at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Cancer Research in lieu of flowers may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019