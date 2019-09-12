|
|
|
Collins Roger Of Desborough, formerly Caldecott, passed away at home on 6th September 2019, aged 80 years. He will be sadly missed by wife Susan, sons Andrew and Alistair and step-son Jonathan. Funeral Service at
St Giles Church, Desborough on Friday, 20th September at 2.00pm followed by cremation at Kettering. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Children with Cancer may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019