Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
14:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Campbell

Notice Condolences

Roger Campbell Notice
CAMPBELL On 15th March 2019
Roger sadly passed away. Devoted husband
to the late Awena.
He will be sadly missed by all his children and grandchildren.
Roger's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th March at 2:30 pm. Donations are being received at the service for Dementia UK. All flowers and further enquires please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.