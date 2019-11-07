|
BLADES ROGER Pat wishes to thank all family, neighbours and colleagues from
Tata Steel who attended Roger's funeral. He was given a befitting send off that he would have been proud of.
I am very grateful to you all.
Messages of support and sympathy sent have been much appreciated.
Many thanks to Jane Humphries for her lovely, caring service
and also to Averil Phillips for her help, support and very professional
funeral arrangements.
The catering ladies were excellent
as was the buffet.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019