BLADES Roger It is with great sadness that I have to

inform friends, neighbours

and colleagues

that my brother Roger has passed away just three months after retiring aged 63 years.

Roger was a devoted and caring son

to our parents, Jean and Cis.

From 2000 - 2005

he cared for our Mum

and from 2006 - 2009

he cared for our Dad,

whilst maintaining a full- time job.

A truly amazing son!

Roger will be lovingly remembered

and missed by his sister Pat,

Caroline and Tom (niece and husband),

Ellie and Cory (great niece

and great nephew)

and his newly born

great-great niece Lola.

Our Grandma's motto was

"family looks after family".

Roger certainly carried that

sentiment out.

He has my total respect, love

and admiration for all he has done.

Sleep well. Love always. Pat xxxxx

Funeral service to be held at

the Albert Munn Chapel of

Kettering Crematorium on

Thursday 31 st October at 11.30am.

All enquiries please to:



Averil Phillips and Family,

Independent Funeral Directors,

Northampton House, Station Road,

Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,

Tel. 01536 511197. Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019