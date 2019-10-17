|
|
|
BLADES Roger It is with great sadness that I have to
inform friends, neighbours
and colleagues
that my brother Roger has passed away just three months after retiring aged 63 years.
Roger was a devoted and caring son
to our parents, Jean and Cis.
From 2000 - 2005
he cared for our Mum
and from 2006 - 2009
he cared for our Dad,
whilst maintaining a full- time job.
A truly amazing son!
Roger will be lovingly remembered
and missed by his sister Pat,
Caroline and Tom (niece and husband),
Ellie and Cory (great niece
and great nephew)
and his newly born
great-great niece Lola.
Our Grandma's motto was
"family looks after family".
Roger certainly carried that
sentiment out.
He has my total respect, love
and admiration for all he has done.
Sleep well. Love always. Pat xxxxx
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 31 st October at 11.30am.
All enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019