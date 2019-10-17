Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:30
Albert Munn Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Blades
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Blades

Notice Condolences

Roger Blades Notice
BLADES Roger It is with great sadness that I have to
inform friends, neighbours
and colleagues
that my brother Roger has passed away just three months after retiring aged 63 years.
Roger was a devoted and caring son
to our parents, Jean and Cis.
From 2000 - 2005
he cared for our Mum
and from 2006 - 2009
he cared for our Dad,
whilst maintaining a full- time job.
A truly amazing son!
Roger will be lovingly remembered
and missed by his sister Pat,
Caroline and Tom (niece and husband),
Ellie and Cory (great niece
and great nephew)
and his newly born
great-great niece Lola.
Our Grandma's motto was
"family looks after family".
Roger certainly carried that
sentiment out.
He has my total respect, love
and admiration for all he has done.
Sleep well. Love always. Pat xxxxx
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 31 st October at 11.30am.
All enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.