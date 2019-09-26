|
|
|
ABLETT Rodney (Rod) After coping with a long illness with positivity and humour, suddenly
on 17th September 2019 Rod sadly passed away at Kettering General
Hospital surrounded by his doting family. Devoted husband of Sandra,
loving Dad to Stephen, Leigh, Megan and Ross, much loved Grandad to
Robson and Kira and Brother of Eve. Sandra would like to thank Melv and
Bob for their support and friendship
as well as Michael and The Rocket
Team. Rod will be greatly missed
by all his family.
The funeral will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel Kettering Crematorium on Monday 7th October at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations for the British Lung Foundation may be received on the day or sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ . Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019