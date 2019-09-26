Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Ablett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Ablett

Notice Condolences

Rodney Ablett Notice
ABLETT Rodney (Rod) After coping with a long illness with positivity and humour, suddenly
on 17th September 2019 Rod sadly passed away at Kettering General
Hospital surrounded by his doting family. Devoted husband of Sandra,
loving Dad to Stephen, Leigh, Megan and Ross, much loved Grandad to
Robson and Kira and Brother of Eve. Sandra would like to thank Melv and
Bob for their support and friendship
as well as Michael and The Rocket
Team. Rod will be greatly missed
by all his family.
The funeral will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel Kettering Crematorium on Monday 7th October at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations for the British Lung Foundation may be received on the day or sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ . Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now