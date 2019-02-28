Home

Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Oundle, Peterborough)
48 Barnwell
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE8 5PS
01832 272269
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
13:00
The Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Robin Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON Robin Formerly of Burton Latimer and latterly of Kettering passed away on the
13th February 2019, aged 75 years.
Much loved father and grandfather. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 5th March, 1.00pm
at The Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium.
Flowers or donations if desired for Cancer Research UK and
The Stroke Association
C/o Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhunt.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
