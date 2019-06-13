|
WILSON Robert 'Big Rab' Coach Driver at J & MB Travel
Died peacefully on Saturday 1st June, age 69 years. Loving husband of Eleanor, loving brother to Belle and Jeanette, father to Craig, father-in-law to Anne and grandad to Craig. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Robert's funeral will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Thursday 27th June at 12.30pm. No flowers. Donations are being received by the family for Marie Curie. All further enquiries to HJ Phillips, 34 Rockingham Road, Kettering. Tel 01536 200266.
Afterwards for refreshments at the Grampian Social Club, Patrick Road, Corby, NN18 9NT.
Coach will be leaving from the Grampian Club at 11.45am sharp to Kettering Crematorium, and returning. First come first served.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
