Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Robert White Notice
WHITE Robert Finally at peace after a long illness,
Bob passed away on
26th October 2019 aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Eileen,
a much loved dad, grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 13th November at 1.30pm.
Special thanks to Kinder Care Services
and Dryland Surgery.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired for
The Stroke Association
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019
