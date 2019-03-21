Home

SMITH Robert Frederick Passed away peacefully on 10th March aged 86 years after a short illness.
Farmer, lecturer and Rotarian.
He will be sadly missed by all who
knew him.
The Funeral Service will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Friday
29th March at 11.00am.
Strictly no flowers please but donations in memory of Robert for Parkinson's UK and
all enquiries may be sent to
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
