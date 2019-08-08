|
|
|
LILLEY Robert Arthur Died peacefully on 2nd August,
Bob aged 73 years.
Beloved Husband to
Eileen and loving Dad to Jamie and Emma, Wendy, Louise and Matt.
A dear Granddad.
He will be sadly missed by
all of the family.
Funeral service to take place at the Parish Church of St Mary the Virgin, Burton Latimer on
Monday 19th August at 11am followed by interment in the cemetery.
Dark colours need not be worn.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations for Kettering
Dialysis Unit (cheques made payable to Jack Warwick Funeral Service)
may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019