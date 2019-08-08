Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lilley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lilley

Notice Condolences

Robert Lilley Notice
LILLEY Robert Arthur Died peacefully on 2nd August,
Bob aged 73 years.
Beloved Husband to
Eileen and loving Dad to Jamie and Emma, Wendy, Louise and Matt.
A dear Granddad.
He will be sadly missed by
all of the family.
Funeral service to take place at the Parish Church of St Mary the Virgin, Burton Latimer on
Monday 19th August at 11am followed by interment in the cemetery.
Dark colours need not be worn.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations for Kettering
Dialysis Unit (cheques made payable to Jack Warwick Funeral Service)
may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.