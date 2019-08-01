|
|
|
KIGHTLEY Robert Scott Passed away suddenly on
6th July 2019, aged 21 years.
Much loved son of Fiona and Neil,
loving brother of Billy and Max,
dear grandson of Bob and Phyl.
Sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
A service to celebrate Robert's life
will be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 7th of August at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
Asthma UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019