|
|
|
HARRIS Robert (former Postman).
Bob sadly passed away at Cynthia Spencer Hospice on 22nd February 2019, aged 84 years. Dear Husband to Jessie.
Loving Dad of Andrew, Shaun and Simon. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 12th March 2019, 11.00am at The Chapel of Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton. NN3 2JN.
Tel: (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More