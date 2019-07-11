|
Ellson Robert Of Rothwell passed away peacefully
on 25th June 2019, aged 77 years.
A much loved husband, father, grandpa and friend who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service celebrating his life will be held at Rothwell Methodist Church on the 25th July at 12.30 pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for Rothwell Methodist Church and West Glebe
Day Centre may be sent to:
A. J. Adkinson & Son, Tel: 0116 2712340
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 11, 2019