Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
15:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
EADES Peacefully on 1st June 2019 .
Bob (Robert) aged 74 years of Rushden.
Much loved dad, grandad, great grandad, brother, uncle and friend.
Liverpool shirts or red can be worn. The funeral service will be held
at Nene Valley Crematorium , Wellingborough on Tuesday 18th
June at 3.00 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund (N.G.H.) may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
