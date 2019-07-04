Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:45
St Andrews Church
Kettering
Robert Dove Notice
DOVE Robert Anthony Died peacefully at Cransley Hospice on the 22 nd June 2019,
aged 75 years.
A much-loved husband, father,
father in law, Grandpa and friend who will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
St Andrews Church, Kettering on Thursday 11th July at 11:45am
followed by a private committal at Kettering Crematorium.
No flowers at his request, but donations if desired to
Cransley Hospice may be given on the day or sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 4, 2019
