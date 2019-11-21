|
|
|
Robert Coles M.B.E
"Bob" Passed away peacefully
in his own home
on November 8th, aged 90.
Dearly loved Husband
of the late Betty,
Father of Stuart and Michael,
Father-in-Law of Angela and Karen,
beloved Grandfather to
Amy and Thomas,
and their Spouses Tom and Flavia,
very proud Great-Grandfather
of Ella and Zoe.
The funeral to celebrate his life
will take place at 12.30 on
Wednesday November 27th at
St Mary's Church, Little Harrowden this will be followed by a cremation at
Nene Valley Crematorium at 14.00
and then at The Stags Head Inn
in Great Doddington.
Family flowers only please,
a collection will be taken on the
day in aid of St Mary's Church and
The Ramblers Association.
All further enquiries to
Chambers and Brighty,
Wellingborough. 01933 698783
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019