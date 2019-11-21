Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:30
St Mary's Church
Little Harrowden
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
14:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Coles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Coles

Notice Condolences

Robert Coles Notice
Robert Coles M.B.E
"Bob" Passed away peacefully
in his own home
on November 8th, aged 90.
Dearly loved Husband
of the late Betty,
Father of Stuart and Michael,
Father-in-Law of Angela and Karen,
beloved Grandfather to
Amy and Thomas,
and their Spouses Tom and Flavia,
very proud Great-Grandfather
of Ella and Zoe.

The funeral to celebrate his life
will take place at 12.30 on
Wednesday November 27th at
St Mary's Church, Little Harrowden this will be followed by a cremation at
Nene Valley Crematorium at 14.00
and then at The Stags Head Inn
in Great Doddington.
Family flowers only please,
a collection will be taken on the
day in aid of St Mary's Church and
The Ramblers Association.
All further enquiries to
Chambers and Brighty,
Wellingborough. 01933 698783
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -