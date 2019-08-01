Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
14:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Corby Irish Centre in the lounge
Robert Coleman Notice
Coleman Robert On July 20th 2019 at Kettering General Hospital, Rob passed away peacefully at 58 years young.
Much loved partner of Siobhan,
father of Richard, Robert, Paul, Courtney, Ellie and Connor.
Father in law of Julia, Siobhan and Michelle. Grandfather of Milo and Evelyn. Much loved brother of Graham, Christopher and Sarah. Loving uncle of Liam, Shaun, Ben, Ross and Victoria.
Rob is and always will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Rob's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Friday 16th August at 2.00pm followed by the celebration of Rob's life at
Corby Irish Centre in the lounge.

All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019
