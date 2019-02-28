Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00
St John's Church
Cranford
Bates Robert John On 18th February 2019,
peacefully surrounded by his family at
Kettering General Hospital,
Bob aged 65 years of Cranford.
Loving husband of Nuala, devoted dad of Terry, Jason, Gavin, also a beloved grandad to all his grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Bob's funeral service will be held at
St John's Church, Cranford at 10 am on Tuesday 12th March followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only by request.
If desired donations are being received for Cancer Research Uk.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
