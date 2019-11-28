Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Woods

Notice Condolences

Richard Woods Notice
WOODS Peacefully on 22nd November 2019
at home in Raunds, Richard
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Liz.
A dear father of Michelle and
Bob (son-in-law) and a grandfather and great grandfather.
The Funeral Service will take place at Nene valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on
Wednesday 11th December at 11.00am. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired, for Cancer Research UK or Alzheimer's UK may be
sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -