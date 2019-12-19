|
NEAL Peacefully on 9th December 2019,
Richard 'Dick'
aged 89 years of Rushden.
Beloved husband of Kath.
Loving dad and father-in-law.
Dearest Bamp to all his grandchildren,
great grandchildren and
great great grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Monday
23rd December at 5.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Multiple Sclerosis may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons, Independent
Family Funeral Directors, Bedford
Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel: 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019