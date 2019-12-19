Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Neal

Notice Condolences

Richard Neal Notice
NEAL Peacefully on 9th December 2019,
Richard 'Dick'
aged 89 years of Rushden.
Beloved husband of Kath.
Loving dad and father-in-law.
Dearest Bamp to all his grandchildren,
great grandchildren and
great great grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Monday
23rd December at 5.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Multiple Sclerosis may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons, Independent
Family Funeral Directors, Bedford
Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel: 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -