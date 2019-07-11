|
Hancock Richard Passed away peacefully on
1st July, aged 71 years.
Loving Husband to Jeanette.
He will be greatly missed
by family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 15th July 2019 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please
but donations to Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 11, 2019