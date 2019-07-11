|
HACKNEY Richard Passed away suddenly at home on
26th June 2019, aged 47 years.
A well loved son of June,
brother and brother-in-law to
Michael and Jo and an
adored uncle of Livvy.
A son of Graham.
Will be sadly missed by
all those closest to him.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 18th July at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
