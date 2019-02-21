|
BERWICK Richard Mark
(Bezz) Sadly passed away at home on
12th February 2019, aged 54 years.
Much loved husband of Dawn.
Devoted daddy to Elise & Allana.
Loving pop-pop of Ava.
Also a cherished son, brother,
father-in-law and friend.
He will be forever missed by us all.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 1st March at 1pm.
No flowers please.
Donations in Richards memory are for
The Brain Tumour Charity
and may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
