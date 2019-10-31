Home

Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
13:30
St Katharines Church, Irchester
Rhonda Brudenell Notice
BRUDENELL Peacefully at Kettering General Hospital on 20th October 2019,
Rhoda aged 94 years,
formerly of Irchester.
Beloved wife of the late Raymond
and a loving mum sadly missed
by all the family.
Special thanks to all the staff at Bilton Court Care Home, Wellingborough and Clifford Ward, Kettering General Hospital for their care and
attention to Rhoda.
The funeral service will take place at
St Katharines Church, Irchester on Monday 4th November 2019 at 1.30pm followed by interment in Irchester Cemetery. No black clothing to be worn by request please. Family flowers only please but donations in Rhoda's memory to the Alzheimer's Society may be placed in the donation box in church on the day or sent directly
to the charity.
All further enquiries to Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019
