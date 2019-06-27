|
|
|
CHARLES Suddenly on
18th June 2019 at home,
Rex, aged 82 years, of Rushden.
Much loved husband of Jean.
Loving Dad of Tracey, Beverley
and James (son-in-law).
Dear Grandpa to all his Grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Rushden
on Wednesday 3rd July at 2.00pm
followed by committal at
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Kidney Care UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral
Directors, Bedford Road,
Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 27, 2019
