Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00
Church of St Mary the Virgin
Little Harrowden

Burial
Following Services
Church of St Mary the Virgin Churchyard
Little Harrowden

Raymond Smith Notice
Smith Peacefully at home on
July 26th 2019,
Raymond (Dick),
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of his late wife Margaret, loving dad of Rose, David, Teresa and Annette, devoted grandad to his 9 grandchildren and
3 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday August 15th at 11am in the Church of St Mary the Virgin,
Little Harrowden, followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations for Burton Latimer Medical Centre can be placed in the donations box when leaving the church .
All enquiries c/o Chambers and Brighty
5-9 Buckwell End, Wellingborough.
Tel 01933 222707
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
