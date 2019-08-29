|
ANDREW On 21st August 2019,
after months of being the bravest man,
Raymond John (Ray)
aged 68 years,
Corby Towns finest,
lost his fight against cancer.
A man loved by all his friends
and family and such an important
asset to groups/clubs across Corby,
the art gallery, a volunteer leader
of a walking group and being an all time incredible friend and dad to his only daughter Hayley Gibson and
Grandad to his four grandchildren
CJ Tanga Gibson, Storm Tanga,
Alicia Richards and Chanel Richards.
Rays' funeral service will be held
on Thursday 5th September 2:00pm
at the Warren Hill Crematorium,
Rothwell Road, Kettering.
There will also be a donations
box for Cransley Hospice
who cared for Ray and
a donation box for
The Corby Art Gallery that
he worked so hard for.
Any donations will be appreciated.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
1 Darley Dale Road, Corby,
NN17 2DE Tel: 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019