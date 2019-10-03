Home

WARNER Passed away suddenly at home on
12th September, Ray aged 79 years.
Dear Husband of the late Brenda and loving Dad to Robert, Helen,
Graham and Derek.
A wonderful Grandad Seaside and Great Grandad Seaside.
The funeral service will take place at The Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 11th October at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please but donations to Yeomans Court Assisted
Housing (toward the purchase of a defibrillator) may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
