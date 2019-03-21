|
HAINES Ray Sadly passed away at home on
Thursday 14th March 2019
aged 80 years,
surrounded by his loving family.
Loving husband to Pat,
much loved father of Claire,
Dawn and Sally and a beloved
grampy and great grampy.
He will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 29th March 2019 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Cransley Hospice or Marie Curie
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
