|
|
|
DRAGE Peacefully at Kenroyal Care Home
on 27th July 2019,
Randolph ( Randy )
aged 78 years.
Loving Husband of Ann,
beloved Dad to Lynn and Tracey and a devoted Pop to all his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Randolph's funeral service will be held at St Katherines Church, Irchester on Tuesday 20th August 2019 at 10am followed by cremation at
Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only but donations in Randolph's memory to
The Alzheimer's Society may be placed in the donation box on leaving the church or sent directly to the charity.
All further enquiries to
Chambers and Brighty
Funeral Directors,
Buckwell End, Wellingborough,
NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019