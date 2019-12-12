Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
13:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Ralph Chappell Notice
CHAPPELL Ralph Peacefully on 4th December at Beaumont Nursing Home
in his 98th year.
Husband of the late Jean,
Father of Richard, David
and Christopher,
Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Funeral Service to take place at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 20th December at 1.30pm.
Donations to the RAF Benevolent Fund.
All enquiries to:

Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX, Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019
