Raffaela Michelangeli Notice
Michelangeli Raffaela Raffaela, formerly of
Gino's Corner Coffee House Wellingborough,
sadly passed away on
4th October, aged 81 years.
Reunited with her beloved
husband, Luigi.
She was a loving mother to
Frank and Robbie and cherished
Nonna to her 5 grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by all of her family (especially Rosa) and friends.
The funeral will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart RC Church, Knox Road, on the 24th October at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made to the
Stroke Association and sent c/o
John Drage Funeral Directors,
60 Croyland Road, Wellingborough. NN8 2AU.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019
